Does Connecticut recycle well? Here's what you need to know

November 15 is America Recycles Day. NBC Connecticut dove into the data to see how well Connecticut recycles.

Connecticut generates 3.6 million tons of municipal solid waste annually, according to a state report.

Approximately 1.3 million tons, or 37%, was diverted from landfills through recycling, composting or a process known as anaerobic digestion, which essentially breaks down organic waste.

According to a 2015 report, about 41% of materials that went in the trash could have been composted instead, while 17% could have been recycled.

When it comes to residential recycling, Connecticut uses what’s known as single stream recycling, where things like cardboard, plastic and glass all go into the same bin.

There is still room for improvement. One of the biggest mistakes we make is a practice known as wishful recycling or “wishcycling.” That means putting something in the blue bin because you hope it can be recycled.

Plastic bags are one of the biggest offenders. While they are recyclable, they cannot go in the single stream system.

Grocery stores often have designated bins for plastic bags and other types of plastic film.

Connecticut makes it easy to figure out what can and cannot be recycled with its RecycleCT Wizard.