Excavation explanation: Proposed shoreline project creates controversy

A proposed shoreline project has created a lot of controversy and has become the subject of a series of meetings in Ledyard that are expected to be heavily attended.

Developers have filed a proposal for an excavation in the Gales Ferry section of town - a short distance upriver from New London.

They said it’s a win-win for the town, though some who live near the proposed site disagree.

Opponents told NBC Connecticut Investigates this involves a wooded hillside along the Connecticut River known as Mount Decatur. It has had significance for many in town.

Beyond beautiful vistas, it was a key installation during the War of 1812.

A subsidiary of Massachusetts industrial developer Cashman has said it wants to blast, excavate and crush tons of granite from Mount Decatur to supply heavy rock to help anchor wind power projects like the one off New London - with the land leftover being prime, cleared industrial space.

The land was once used by Dow Chemical. That also still has manufacturing on it and a brownfield.

For that reason and many others, people like Dave Schroeder said this is not a good place to also have an excavation operation.

“You don't sensibly cite a quarry in the middle of an existing town. It's just not the right place," Schroeder said.

Schroeder points out while the Cashman property has had some form of industry on it since the middle of the last century, there are now many more homes surrounding it - raising concerns about noise, dust and impacts to well water.

A Cashman representative told us people have raised legitimate questions, and it is trying to be transparent.