EXCLUSIVE: New Insights Into Allegations Against Trooper Involved in Brookfield Crash

NBC Connecticut has obtained video from an alleged hit-and-run by a state police sergeant when she was off duty in a police cruiser.

The incident happened in Brookfield near the intersection of Route 7 and Route 202 in late July.

NBC Connecticut got the video through a Freedom of Information request where we asked for any and all bodycams and dashcams connected with this incident.

It shows troopers who responded to the hit-and-run call and who issued Sgt. Catherine Koeppel a summons.

Koeppel was off-duty at the time. She allegedly ran into the back of Jessica Gulluci’s car and left the scene in her police cruiser, according to state police records.

In the moments following the incident, you could hear in the bodycam video Gullucci telling responding troopers she did not have any idea who rear-ended her.

While there’s no detailed paperwork on file explaining how this happened, troopers eventually determined Sgt. Koeppel was the one who rear ended Gullucci, according to a state police report.

Another person in the area told one of the investigating troopers that he thought he saw a dark Dodge Challenger leave the scene.

The bodycam we obtained also shows other investigating troopers finding Koeppel’s cruiser had front-end damage.

The troopers in the video appear to try to get someone to come to the door of the house where they found her cruiser with no luck.

NBC Connecticut Investigates also obtained video from the bodycam of the trooper who issued the summons to Sgt. Koeppel.

“So you’ve been charged with following too close and evading. It’s a $500 non-surety bond. Obviously, it’s one of the motor vehicle charges where a bond is required. Appear on this date, August 9,” the trooper said to Sgt. Koeppel.

The Connecticut State Police Public Affairs Department said Sgt. Koeppel has been suspended and is currently assigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of this case. We have not been able to reach her for comment.