Former investigator, co-defendant speak in trial stemming from wrongful conviction

A former police officer being sued by a man wrongfully convicted in his teens testified in the civil trial Wednesday.

A lawyer for former New Milford detective Steven Jordan said he, the late detective David Shortt and the New Milford Police Department handled their responsibilities appropriately during the murder investigation that led to Ricky Birch's conviction in 1989.

Jordan’s attorney also said it was Connecticut State Police that led the investigation.

Birch accused Jordan of suppressing evidence during the investigation leading to his murder conviction.

Birch and his co-defendant Shawn Henning were exonerated in 2020, after a judge overturned their murder convictions, in part because forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee gave incorrect testimony during their original trials.

The men served almost 30 years in prison before their release.

Last year, the State of Connecticut paid out a $25.2 million settlement for their wrongful incarceration. Henning also settled with the Town of New Milford.

During his testimony Wednesday, Henning said he wants justice for what happened to him and Birch.

NBC CT Investigates spoke exclusively with both Birch and Henning in the documentary “Traces of Doubt: the forensics of Doctor Henry Lee" which you can watch on our website, YouTube and Peacock.