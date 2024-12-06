Hartford Fire Department puts controversial policy on hold

A change in course by the Hartford Fire Department.

We revealed a new policy issued this week that required Hartford firefighters to quit any outside employment or face termination - with just four days notice.

NBC Connecticut Investigates, however, pointed out that this was in violation of state law.

Within 24 hours, the Hartford fire chief announced he has temporarily rescinded that order for further review.

In the meantime, firefighters must notify the chief’s office of any outside work they perform, per the union contract.

It has not been made clear what prompted this.

The chief cited a clause in the union contract that took effect all the way back in 2008. It said paid members of the Hartford Fire Department cannot work for other departments at the same time, whether paid or unpaid.

That same year, lawmakers passed a law that says fire departments cannot stop their members from volunteering in the towns where they live.

Hartford Fire Chief Rodney Barco issued the following statement:

"As chief of the Hartford Fire Department, it is my top priority to ensure the safety and wellness of our firefighters. That includes upholding provisions in long-standing collective bargaining agreements and honoring the city's code of conduct. However, I understand that our surrounding communities and our region as a whole must address fire safety and emergency response in partnership. We have clarified with our firefighters that we will not be making any employment-related decisions at this time."

This has come at a time when volunteers are already in short supply.

Joanne Sharkevich's husband Rob was killed earlier this year while responding to a brush fire. He was a career Hartford firefighter who went on to volunteer in Wethersfield for more than two decades.

Joanne Sharkevich told NBC Connecticut Investigates, “People rely on the real paid firemen that know different things that volunteers don’t get the experience with. If you speak to the Wethersfield volunteers, I’m sure many of them will say, the firefighters that are full-time, they teach us things that we just don’t have the ability or access to learn through volunteer programs. And it makes a difference.”

The union has not commented on this matter. Back in 2008, it supported the clause saying it protects the city from losing firefighters to injuries outside the job.

Our team also reached out to the Hartford Fire Department about this. The chief declined to comment.