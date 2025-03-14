Hartford

Hartford woman faces multiple charges in connection with firetruck crash

By Len Besthoff

Selina Gomez, 24, turned herself in to Hartford police after learning she would be charged in a serious crash involving a firetruck on Jan. 2.

NBC Connecticut Investigates obtained exclusive video of that crash.

None of the four firefighters on board were hurt.

Police determined Gomez drove her car approximately 44 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, and then slammed into the firetruck, so hard it rocked back and forth once.

Gomez had to spend two months in the hospital recovering from lower leg injuries in the crash.

She was in court Friday to face a judge for the first time.

Her charges include driving under the influence, driving without a registration or insurance, and driving unreasonably fast. Her bond was set at $75,000. 

Police said Gomez has multiple convictions for driving under the influence, and evading the scene of an accident.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
