Hartford woman says she got justice more than 5 years after being sexually assaulted

A woman who reported to police she was sexually assaulted saw her attacker get sentenced, more than five years after the crime.

It’s a follow up to an NBC Connecticut investigation from last fall - on a tough subject - looking at the low percentage of sexual assault convictions in our state.

Abby Prospere, 25, breathed a sigh of relief outside Hartford Superior Court after a long wait to see her attacker behind bars.

A judge sentenced the man who plead guilty to sexually assaulting her to three years in prison, 10 years probation, 10 years on the sex offender registry, plus a 50-year protective order.

“It's definitely mixed emotions. I feel a little frustrated it took so long, but I am happy I was finally heard and some sort of justice was served," Prospere said.

Last fall, Prospere opened up with NBC Connecticut Investigates about the length of time it was taking for the investigation into her sexual assault, which she reported in June 2019.

Prospere told us last fall, “I can see why other people don't want to go through the court process or deal with like the police and stuff like that.”

NBC’s data unit worked with local investigative teams across the U.S. to get a closer look at the problem.

In Hartford, for instance, there was just a 3.6% conviction rate for the most serious offenses of sexual violence like rape and sodomy. Hartford police had no comment.

Abby’s Connecticut case happened just outside Hartford.

“I think it is an example of how long and how frustrating that it can be in these types of cases, and how discouraging it can be for other people. But I mean, in this case, luckily, there was something that happened," Prospere said.

We reached out to the defendant’s family in this case and they did not have any comment.

As for Prospere, she said even though this took such a long time, she would do it all again.