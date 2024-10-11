NBC CT Investigates

Hearings continue on Ledyard excavation proposal

By Len Besthoff

Bruce Edwards

The public has still not had its say involving a major excavation project in Ledyard.

The company applying for approval on an existing industrial site in the Gales Ferry section of town continued a detailed presentation to the planning and zoning board for a third straight meeting.

The attorney for the company said it believes town ordinances do allow for some vibrations from blasting and rock crushing to extend beyond the property where the work is being done.

Harry Heller, the attorney for Gales Ferry Intermodal, the company proposing the excavation, said “The language is permissive, and assumes under the proper conditions, explosive devices can be utilized.”

People who own neighboring homes and properties have told NBC Connecticut Investigates they have concerns about dust, noise, and impacts to underground water wells from the rock crushing and blasting…among other issues.

The next hearing on the project is scheduled for October 24.

