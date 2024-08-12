Traces of doubt: The forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

NBC CT Investigates takes an in-depth look at some of the forensics of Dr. Henry Lee.

Dr. Henry Lee has been called the godfather of forensic science. His career spans decades and he’s investigated criminal cases all over the world.

Now a case from the 1980s is getting renewed attention after the state of Connecticut paid out $25.2 million to two men who spent 30 years in prison for their wrongful murder convictions.

A judge ruled Dr. Lee gave false testimony during their trials, leading NBC Connecticut Investigates to question if other lives and cases have been impacted by Lee’s work. We traveled the country, looked at old court cases, and uncovered evidence never seen by the public.

Dr. Henry Lee’s forensic expertise was sought around the world, but also questioned by some judges and others.

Rise to Fame

World-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee’s career takes off after his testimony helped prosecute a murder without the discovery of the victim’s body, a first in Connecticut history. In the years following what became known as the woodchipper murder, Lee testifies in and consults on famous cases across the country, including the trial of O.J. Simpson and the murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

A possible missing piece of evidence raises questions about the work of Dr. Henry Lee.

Blame Game

Prosecutors in Los Angeles question Dr. Lee about a missing piece of evidence in the murder trial of music producer Phil Spector. Lee says he did take something from the crime scene and couldn’t get attorneys on either side to take it. Dr. Lee’s integrity is called into question and his reputation takes a hit.

Dr. Henry Lee’s forensic expertise helps convict a man of murder, and spawns a tv episode.

“Bizarre” in the Bayou

A convicted felon says he went from being a star witness to a suspect in his wife’s murder case and Dr. Lee’s testimony is partly to blame for his conviction. He maintains his innocence. Lee reenacts his interpretation of how the young mother was killed in his TV series, “Trace Evidence: The Case Files of Dr. Henry Lee.”

Two Connecticut men are exonerated after the courts say Dr. Henry Lee gave incorrect testimony.

30 Years Lost

Thirty years after two teenagers are sentenced for the brutal murder of a New Milford man, their convictions are overturned, after a judge rules Dr. Lee gave false testimony about bloodstains on a towel. The State of Connecticut pays out $25.2 million to the men. For the first time, we hear from them about their wrongful convictions and subsequent exonerations.

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF NEW MILFORD

“Throughout the many years of litigation there has never been a finding of misconduct on the part of the New Milford detectives. The fact that the most recent court decisions have found that viewing facts most favorable to the plaintiffs a reasonable jury could possibly find for the plaintiffs has not changed the Town’s position that the Defendants acted reasonably and in good faith,” Elliot B. Spector, attorney for the Town of New Milford, said.

Two Connecticut convictions, two cases where the forensic testimony of Dr. Henry Lee is questioned.

Bad Blood

Two convicted murderers come forward with questions about Dr. Lee's forensic work on their cases. NBC CT Investigates explores their claims. Lee stands behind his testimony and denies any mistakes in his lab work.

What will Dr. Henry Lee’s forensic work tell us about the man and his science?

Complex Legacy

Dr. Henry Lee led Connecticut in the development of forensic science. He’s brought justice to some, and others question his methods. After 50 years of forensics, what is Dr. Henry Lee’s legacy?

Photos: Criminal cases that Dr. Henry Lee has worked on