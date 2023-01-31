Here Are the Most Common Passwords of 2022

Take a guess. What do you think are the most commonly used computer passwords?

A security firm has come out with its list of 200 most frequently used ones. Is yours one of the most common?

Nordpass, which makes password management software, recently put together a list of the 200 most common passwords.

In the top spot - you might have guessed it. P-a-s-s-w-o-r-d, or, password! is used by more than five million people worldwide.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Also in the top 20 most common…1-2-3-4-5-6, and 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9. Hackers guessed all these common passwords in under a second, according to Nordpass.

Nordpass compiled its list with the help of independent cybersecurity researchers who analyzed a three terabyte database to produce their findings.

Nordpass recommends choosing a complex password of at least 12 characters with a variety of upper and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers.

Retired West Hartford teacher Diane Lincoln said she had this advice for her students when it came to passwords.

“Don't do your first letter as a capital. Don't do your last letter as a special character. Mix it up in between, because that's just so uncommon than putting the first letter or the last letter," Lincoln said.

You should also avoid reusing a single password for multiple accounts.

A few other things to consider: Nordpass recommends routinely checking what accounts you’re actually using since a breach could go unnoticed, get a password manager and of course, regularly check the password strength of your existing passwords.