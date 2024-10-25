How disability-friendly is Connecticut?

October marks Disability Employment Awareness Month in our state.

Governor Ned Lamont issued a proclamation about it, touting Connecticut’s efforts to include people with disabilities when it comes to work and play.

When it comes to accommodating people with disabilities, our state plays up some of the things it offers - from accessible entry to attractions, to wheelchair-friendly viewing spots from some of Connecticut’s top waterfalls.

However, in a recent survey, Connecticut actually came in 28th out of 50 states, according to Policygenius, an insurance policy comparison website for items including disability insurance.

Among the factors considered is affordability, how easy it is to get around safely and disabled employment.

To that end, Westport has its own, “Employment for Everyone” program, with a big focus on disabled unemployment that includes an event the town is hosting this month.

