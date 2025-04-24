How well does Connecticut recycle? We put it to the test

Historically, Connecticut has recycled just a third of the four million total tons of waste we generate every year.

We wanted to see how well the metals, plastic and glass that we work so hard to clean end up in the recycling stream.

We put AirTags in a few of them to try to find out. Several recycling administrators told us our test would not impact operations.

Connecticut has often received a top 10 ranking for its recycling, with a rate of 63% for containers and packaging by one measure.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

That’s better than Mississippi at 17%, but not as good as number one Maine, which recycles at a 74% rate.

East Hartford solid waste official Cesar Zapata was brought in to improve recycling efforts in one of central Connecticut’s largest towns.

In his two years of inspecting what people put in their bins, the town reported the amount of recyclables that went to landfills due to contamination dropped from 53%, to just 7%.

Contaminants have caused a lot of problems for recyclers.

At Casella Waste Systems' new $15 million materials recovery facility for recyclables in Willimantic, work has often been slowed by people adding liquids, lithium ion batteries, and something they call “tanglers,” to their bins.

“Material like ropes, cords, plastic film wrap that will go into that machinery get tangled around the wheels, and then people actually have to crawl in there, rip it apart, cut it out there," Jeff Weld with Casella Waste Systems said.

We discovered holes in our system, when it comes to finding a state-mandated recycling coordinator who knows what to put in your blue bin: 10% of the email addresses for them on a state website were incorrect when we checked.

One automated response via email said the coordinator passed away four years ago.

This alarmed Jen Heaton-Jones, executive director of the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority, which serves a large chunk of southwestern Connecticut towns and cities.

“Why is that position not valued when every single resident in the state of Connecticut creates garbage every day?” she said.

NBC Connecticut Investigates also found many annual recycling reports filed by towns and cities with the state were incomplete, if they were filed at all.

Getting businesses to recycle more has remained a challenge. Heaton-Jones has supported expanding something called extended producer responsibility, or EPR, where consumers pay a small fee for products on the front end, and then they are picked up by haulers and separated out at recovery facilities and routed back to manufacturers to use again.

“The consumer buys the product….at the end of its life, there is a system to take that product back and for it to be recycled," Heaton-Jones said.

Other initiatives in Connecticut to get us recycling more include an easier way to get your bottle and can deposits back, and continued use of “pay as you throw” in some towns, where you are charged for the amount of garbage you throw out.

As for our informal AirTag test, it appears at least five of the six recyclables made it to their recovery facilities.

One of our metal can AirTags stopped tracking once it got to a Danbury transfer station.

Click here for more on what you need to know about recycling.