Latest Capitol Riot Defendant From Connecticut Appears Before DC Judge

The New London man charged November 10 in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol appeared before a Washington, D.C. judge for the first time.

Jeremy Baouche is the seventh person from Connecticut charged in the case, billed as the largest criminal prosecution in U.S. history.

NBC Connecticut Investigates broke the story of the arrest of this Electric Boat engineer and UConn graduate, who has a secret security clearance at EB.

The 24-year-old Baouche appeared via Zoom on accusations he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

He was assigned a federal public defender and given his next court date of January 20.

Baouche’s warrant says, in open-source video he was seen among hundreds who illegally entered the Capitol.

He is further accused of calling into a megaphone in this restricted area, at least three times, “Whose house?” while the crowd responded, “Our house” as seen in video from January 6 inside the Capitol, when federal prosecutors say protestors entered illegally.

NBC Connecticut Investigates have not been able to reach Baouche’s family for comment.

Electric Boat will not confirm if he is still employed with the Navy submarine builder, but says “This is something we are working with federal authorities on.”

NBC Connecticut Investigates will be airing a report Friday, November 19 at 11 p.m., with an exclusive look at some of the people assisting the so-called “sedition hunters,” who have helped investigators track down suspects including Baouche.