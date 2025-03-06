Lawsuit alleging sexual harassment filed against former nominee for Hartford police chief

A federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation has been filed against the Philadelphia police captain who was Mayor Arunan Arulampalam's choice to be the next chief of the Hartford Police Department.

The lawsuit was filed against Captain Tyrell McCoy and the City of Philadelphia in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The suit was filed by a police sergeant in the Philadelphia Police Department who claims he has been subjected to repeated and unwanted sexual advances by McCoy, who is his superior.

In the civil lawsuit, the sergeant says McCoy sent him text messages requesting sexual favors. In addition, the same sergeant says he has been retaliated against after rebuffing those requests.

McCoy is accused of physically grabbing the sergeant, groping, and kissing him without consent, according to the lawsuit.

NBC Connecticut first reported allegations of sexual misconduct against McCoy last month.

Mayor Arulampalam named McCoy as his choice to lead Hartford police on Jan. 24, saying "His extensive experience, commitment to community engagement, and innovative approach to public safety make him the ideal leader for our police department."

McCoy withdrew his name from consideration on Feb. 1 due to what he said were personal reasons.

The lawsuit seeks damages, including lost pay and damages for pain, suffering, and humiliation. It also asks for punitive damages to "appropriately punish Defendants for their willful, malicious, deliberate, and outrageous conduct and to deter them from engaging in future misconduct."

NBC has reached out to the City of Philadelphia and McCoy's attorney for comment on the lawsuit, but we have not heard back.

We reached out to Mayor Arulampalam's office, who said they would not comment since Hartford is not a party to the lawsuit.