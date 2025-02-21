Ledyard Planning & Zoning Commission makes long-awaited vote on controversial project

After months of hearings, Ledyard planning and zoning commissioners have denied permission for an excavation operation in the Gales Ferry section of town.

The planning and zoning commission voted Thursday against a request for a special use permit and site plan approval by Gales Ferry Intermodal to blast, crush, and remove rock from a piece of land along the Thames River for at least 10 years.

A large group of homeowners argued that while part of the property used to house a sizeable industrial site, the area is more built up now and more people live near the proposed excavation site.

And the site has historic links to the War of 1812.

The planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to deny the proposal.

Commission members said concerns about dust, noise and truck traffic played a role in its decision.

Opponents of the project voiced their concerns at a long-awaited public hearing in December.

NBC CT Investigates reached out to the attorney for Gales Ferry Intermodal for comment and has not heard back.