Man Appears in Court for Hartford Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Beloved Coach Dead

A man charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a well-known high school basketball coach went before a judge for the first time this week.

The Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested 41-year-old Jaimuse Workman in connection with the March 31 crash that took the life of A.I. Prince Tech coach Kendall May.

May’s brother attended the hearing and said he’s thankful the arrest has been made, but says it provides only a little closure.

Tyrone May, who also coaches the freshman basketball team at Prince Tech, said, “Like I tell everybody, it’s not gonna bring my brother back. So I’m just going through the routine right now."

Coach May’s family and the community he served are still in mourning over his loss - coach to countless players like Delshawn Jackson Sr. whose three sons also starred for Coach May.

“He always made sure the kids in the community was great. And made sure the Prince Tech family and the kids they was always fed, clothing in school uniforms," Jackson said.

A judge set Workman’s bond at $250,000, taking note of a significant criminal history, and that the vehicle used in the hit-and-run was found “torched” a few days later, according to the prosecutor.

Workman was on probation for a domestic assault case from 2022 when he allegedly struck May and left the scene.

In our NBC Connecticut Investigates piece on Connecticut’s hit-and-run epidemic, Connecticut Crash Research Center Director Eric Jackson discussed with us the reasons in general that hit and run drivers may flee.

“Impaired driving is one of the factors. We're also looking at people that potentially have unregistered or unlicensed vehicles, they also are looking at secondary charges that could be placed against them if they if they're, you know, interviewed by police," he said.

There’s no indication Workman was impaired at the time of the crash.

Court officials do say, though, Workman was serving a suspended sentence on domestic charges, and was on probation when police say the SUV he was driving struck May.