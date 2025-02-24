Inmate faces murder charge after cellmate found dead at prison in Suffield: police

A man has been arrested on murder charges in connection to the December death of an inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

State police said 31-year-old Kyle McKinnon is facing charges after allegedly killing his cellmate, 26-year-old Kenneth Montaner-Buscampbell.

McKinnon was arrested on Friday. Staff members said they found an inmate lying on his back unresponsive on a table on Dec 12. They attempted to resuscitate him, but were unable to do so.

According to the arrest warrant, McKinnon began choking the victim while Montaner-Buscampbell was asleep. He then carried Montaner-Buscampbell's body out of the cell and tossed it onto a table in the center of the cellblock, according to the arrest warrant.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras. NBC CT Investigates obtained the video, which appears to show the moments right after the 26-year-old was killed.

Troopers said McKinnon admitted to the murder, but couldn't say why he did it. After dropping Montaner-Buscampbell's body on the table, McKinnon brushed his teeth and left the area.

Montaner-Buscampbell was in prison for fourth-degree sexual assault involving victims under the age of 13. A witness told police he had asked to be moved to a different cell about 12 hours earlier.

The victim's family has hired Attorney Norm Pattis, who wouldn't discuss the case, nor would he connect us with Montaner-Buscampbell's family, citing a language barrier.

McKinnon was charged with murder and strangulation. At the time of his arrest, McKinnon was in custody on unrelated charges.

Police said he is being held on a $1 million bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

MacDougall-Walker is a maximum security facility.