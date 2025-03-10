New Milford

Man wrongfully convicted as teen takes New Milford to court

By Caitlin Burchill

A man who spent 30 years behind bars for a wrongful murder conviction is suing the town of New Milford and two of its former officers for violating his rights.

The civil trial began Monday in New Haven federal court.

Ricky Birch, 57, is accusing now-retired New Milford police officer Steven Jordan of suppressing evidence during the investigation leading to his murder conviction in 1989.

Birch also said former detective David Shortt allowed false evidence to be submitted in his case. Shortt died in 2019.

The lawyers representing the town of New Milford and these officers deny all wrongdoing.

They say both men handled their responsibilities appropriately and point to Connecticut State Police as the leaders of the murder investigation.

Everett Carr, 65, was found viciously murdered in his home 40 years ago.

Details of Carr’s death, the initial police response, and footwear analysis were the focus of day one in the courtroom Monday after an all-male jury was seated.

Birch and his former co-defendant Shawn Henning received a $25.2 million settlement from the State of Connecticut, after a state Supreme Court judge overturned their convictions, in part because forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee gave false testimony during their trials.

Henning settled with New Milford for $2.5 million late last year.

An attorney for the town told NBC Connecticut then that it was a reasonable settlement based on potential risks, and all parties involved are glad to put this behind them.

On Tuesday, footwear impression expert William Bodziak will continue to testify in Birch’s lawsuit against New Milford.

The civil trial is expected to last for at least 10 days.

NBC CT Investigates spoke exclusively with both Birch and Henning in the documentary “Traces of Doubt: the forensics of Doctor Henry Lee" which you can watch on our website, YouTube and Peacock.

New Milford
