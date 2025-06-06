More crumbling basement funding is approved

A key legislative vote showed the state appears ready to give all the struggling homeowners the help they need to overcome Connecticut's crumbling basement crisis.

NBC Connecticut Investigates broke the story of this widespread problem 10 years ago.

It has been a hard issue to conceive - defective concrete crumbling under your house, creating huge safety and financial issues, and in most cases, insurance companies were not picking up the tab.

Hundreds of families thought at first they had nowhere to turn. State and federal lawmakers teamed up to help.

Now, an end to this crisis appears to be on the horizon.

Among the many bills passed as the 2025 Connecticut legislative session wrapped up was one on bonding.

It includes what advocates hope will be the third and final $100 million funding package to deal with the crumbling basement problem in Connecticut, believed to have been caused by one quarry in the eastern part of the state.

Michael Maglaras oversees the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company, or CFSIC, the company giving the money to affected homeowners.

He said this about getting the final $100 million:

“To date, I have personally signed Participation Agreements covering almost 1,500 claims, and by the 4th of July, we should reach the important number of 1,100 foundations fully remediated. Over the last year, I have promised everyone within state government that if I could get one last bond allotment of $100 million, I would put this crisis to bed. I’m very grateful to say that the message was received, and with this last $100 million, plus an estimated $55 million more in Healthy Homes surcharge funds, we will indeed put this matter to rest.”

The $100 million in funding will get released in $25 million increments ending in 2029.

The bond commission, headed by the governor, still has to approve the release of that money each year.

The Healthy Homes Fund has come from a $1 per month surcharge on homeowner’s insurance policies in Connecticut.

As for the crumbling concrete crisis as a whole, Maglaras said:

“All of our data points to this crisis leveling off at about 3,700 affected families...it’s still a major crisis affecting the lives of people throughout the affected area. We’re speaking of bankruptcies, personal tragedies, and retirements that have been set aside. We should be grateful that it is not the 25,000 or 35,000 originally projected.”