More people are leaving CT than moving in, U-Haul data shows

Slightly more people are leaving Connecticut than moving in, according to data just released by U-Haul.

Every year, U-Haul tracks one-way trips both into and out of all 50 states.

In 2024, Connecticut was pretty far down on the list for growth – at 41. And we actually moved up one spot from the previous year.

According to U-Haul, people leaving the state made up almost 52% of one-way traffic. The other 48% came here from somewhere else.

Both figures are down slightly from 2023.

According to the data, departures from Connecticut fell 2% year-over-year, while arrivals fell 3%. We are the land of steady habits after all.

So where is everyone going?

South Carolina had the most growth, moving up from its number four spot in 2023. Followed by Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

We also know where they’re not going. Our neighbors in Massachusetts came in at number 49 for growth - only ahead of California.