Connecticut

More people are leaving CT than moving in, U-Haul data shows

By Len Besthoff

U-Haul truck driving on an empty road
U-Haul

Slightly more people are leaving Connecticut than moving in, according to data just released by U-Haul.

Every year, U-Haul tracks one-way trips both into and out of all 50 states.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In 2024, Connecticut was pretty far down on the list for growth – at 41. And we actually moved up one spot from the previous year.

According to U-Haul, people leaving the state made up almost 52% of one-way traffic. The other 48% came here from somewhere else.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Both figures are down slightly from 2023.

According to the data, departures from Connecticut fell 2% year-over-year, while arrivals fell 3%. We are the land of steady habits after all.

So where is everyone going? 

Local

New Haven 11 mins ago

Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival canceled due to weather: city officials

Movies 1 hour ago

Mansfield Drive-In opens for the season Friday

South Carolina had the most growth, moving up from its number four spot in 2023. Followed by Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

We also know where they’re not going. Our neighbors in Massachusetts came in at number 49 for growth - only ahead of California.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us