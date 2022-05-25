Scam Alert

Looking for Baby Formula on Social Media? Watch out for Fake Websites

NBC 7 Responds looks at the warning about scams targeting desperate families.

By Sergio Flores and Nicholas Kjeldgaard

NBC Universal, Inc.

This story originally appeared on NBCSanDiego.com

The baby-formula shortage is affecting families all over the country. Now scammers, who can be very effective when a parent is desperately trying to feed their child, are using it to take advantage of families.

"This is happening now," said Viridiana Quintana of the Better Business Bureau.

Quintana said the BBB's scam tracker has seen a rising number of formula-related reports across the U.S. In many cases, these reports refer to websites that seemed legitimate, but they never sent out purchased formula.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We've seen a lot of posts where scammers are saying they have a local business where they have the product," Quintana said. "Maybe they have a fake page, they might even have reviews, and reviews that are too good to be true."

Because of the fake online storefronts, it's important to closely inspect any third-party website, especially if it's trying to pressure you into a quick sale.

"Research that business," Quintana said. "Look at the page of the person who made that post."

National Investigations

ventilator recall May 23

FDA: 124 Suspected Deaths Tied to Recalled Sleep Aid Devices

investigations May 19

Federal Officer Admits to Raping Female Inmate Recovering From COVID in Isolation Cell

Sometimes there are immediate red flags, like being asked for a strange form of payment, such as gift cards or cryptocurrency, or being asked to pay before coordinating a pickup location.

The BBB said that, if you do shop online, you should also use a credit card, because there are more scam protections built in.

While shipments of baby formula are arriving under President Biden's Operation Fly Formula, it's likely shelves will still stay empty for weeks. That's not helpful for families who need the formula now.

Teresa Hardisty, a pediatrician at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, said making your own formula, watering down what you have or switching to cow's milk can be dangerous. She also said most babies can start eating solid foods when they are between 4- to 6-months-old.

Finally, if you need formula now, Hardisty recommends going directly to baby stores, checking manufacturer's websites or contacting your pediatrician, who may have samples to share.

"We just want parents to be careful, because we don't want them dealing with a scammer when they're just trying to find a product that they need," said the Better Business Bureau's Quintana.

This article tagged under:

Scam Alertbaby formulababy formula shortagebaby foodinfant formula
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us