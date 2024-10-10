6 questions to ask before donating to Hurricane Milton relief: BBB

As Floridians continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, the Better Business Bureau Giving Alliance recommends consumers ask these six questions before donating.

Number one: Can the charity provide fast assistance? Does it already have an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas? Check the charity’s website to see if it shares how it’s ready to help.

Number two: Should you provide in-kind assistance? These are things like clothing, food, toiletries instead of money. This may not be the best way to help, but if a charity says it is, can it properly distribute this aid?

Number three: What emergency needs is the charity addressing? Shelters and access to food and water will be very important in the coming days.

Number four: What about crowdfunding requests? BBB suggests you question them. If you decide to go this route though, BBB says make sure you’re giving to someone you know personally and trust.

Number five: Will there be other opportunities to give? Each disaster comes with both immediate and long-term needs.

Number six: How can you verify the charity’s trustworthiness? Use sites like Give.org, CharityWatch, Charity Navigator, or GuideStar. These sites help you understand how a charity operates—for example, like how much of its budget goes to the cause versus administrative costs.

It can be a helpless feeling watching the aftermath of a hurricane from afar.

If you’re driven to donate to those impacted, make sure your money is getting into the right hands.