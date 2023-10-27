After Maine tragedy, triple check that your donations are going directly to good

Charities began popping up just hours after Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

People near and far want to find a way to help to support the victims' families and loved ones, and others impacted too.

NBC CT Responds reminds folks to avoid high-pressure, time-sensitive tactics, which includes people or groups urging immediate donations or offering matching gifts if you donate now.

Make sure to vet the charity doing research through websites like CharityWatch, GuideStar, and Charity Navigator.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut also has the website give.org for consumers to check if the charity meets BBB’s 20 standards of charity accountability.

BBB warns givers to review the policies and procedures of crowdfunding sites.

It says some take precautions, carefully screening postings, others don’t.

And, BBB says don’t assume there’s an official connection to a family if photos are displayed in the posting.

Ask what the money will be used specifically for, like funeral expenses or family needs.

Experts suggest giving directly to the nonprofit and to avoid third-party actors who promise to give on your behalf.

In addition, beware of spoof charities.

That’s when a legitimate charity’s name is changed slightly by bad actors.