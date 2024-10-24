Bristol company says it has reduced sound bothering residents, health district disagrees

Reworld says it has reduced noise in the neighborhood, but the local health district says the company is still not in compliance.

NBC CT Responds has heard countless complaints about the nagging noise coming from the waste-to-energy facility in Bristol.

Locals tell us the low-frequency sound is driving them crazy, so much so that the health district has issued the company noise violations after hiring a third-party expert to investigate.

For the first time since February, we’re hearing from Reworld.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In a letter to the editor published in The Bristol Press this week, Reworld Vice President Vincent Langone writes not only has it “replaced the fan motors” of the fans blamed for causing the noise, but it also recently worked with a “sound engineering firm” to install a “new technology” to further reduce the sound to levels.

Langone says after these upgrades the independent consultant measured the noise, and the noise levels are “down below the standards set forth in the City of Bristol Code of Ordinances and the state regulations.”

Langone says the company will continue to work with Bristol-Burlington Health District (BBHD). You can read the entire letter to the editor below this article.

In response, Kevin Ainsworth, the lawyer for the health district, says Reworld has had no direct communication with the district since August, other than its lawyer trying to dismiss the Notices of Violation (NOV) against the company.

Adding “Reworld remains out of compliance with the NOV’s and the applicable standards according to the BBHD’s consulting acoustical engineering firm. The BBHD will continue to pursue the matter until there is a resolution.”

As the district continues to address this, locals tell us the noise is still driving them nuts.