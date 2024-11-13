Bristol facility says they're updating fans blamed for nagging noise

There could soon be some relief for Bristol residents and beyond frustrated by a low-frequency sound.

Reworld, the trash-to-energy facility, said it has ordered new parts for induced draft fans, which are believed to be causing the noise.

Those will be installed later this month.

The company included this information in paperwork filed Wednesday to withdraw its appeal of a violation order issued by the Bristol-Burlington Health District.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The withdrawal notice was shared with NBC CT Responds.

In it, Reworld said it “takes noise concerns seriously” and that withdrawing from the hearing process allows the company to continue taking measures to address the noise.

A lawyer for the local health district sad it can now issue fines and pursue other levels of enforcement until the noise issue is resolved.