Car Theft Victims Celebrating Kia, Hyundai Class-Action Settlement: Lawyer

Owners of Kias and Hyundais with security risks have something to celebrate, after months of concern.

NBC CT Responds has been following the huge increase in thefts of these cars for months now.

Now, drivers who may have had these cars stolen, damaged, or even seen an insurance premium increase should soon get compensation.

The car companies announced a class action lawsuit settlement on Thursday.

Eight million cars are covered in this settlement and owners whose cars were impacted by this viral theft trend should get a payout, according to Steve Berman, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in this case.

“Our clients are ecstatic. Most of them are people of modest means. These are not luxury cars and to be out thousands of dollars is a hardship and the sooner that we could get them their money back, they’re thrilled about that,” said Berman, who represents about 40 frustrated consumers who brought forward a class action lawsuit against the car companies.

The up to $200 million settlement should mean a payout to not just them, but any owner of a Hyundai or Kia from model year 2012 to the present that doesn’t have an anti-theft immobilizer and their car was stolen or damaged.

Like a Seymour couple whose Hyundai can be seen getting stolen last year in surveillance video outside their apartment complex.

It was a huge stressor for them, especially before the birth of their first child.

“Anything would be nice honestly at this point, especially now with a little baby that is running around,” said Stefan Brodzik, who says he’s glad something is being done, but it shouldn’t have taken a lawsuit to make the car makers compensate consumers.

Payment amounts depend on the impacted consumers’ situation. You can read the details here.

Plus, the settlement includes a security upgrade too.

In response to the settlement, Kia and Hyundai both say they remain committed to serving customers and to vehicle security.

“They made a pretty big mistake in not putting these immobilizers in when they had immobilizers in more expensive models and other auto manufactures have immobilizers. It was a pretty shocking mistake when I look backwards at their actions,” said Berman.

A judge has to approve the settlement in July..

Berman says information will then be sent out to all of these car owners.