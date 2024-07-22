CT residents continue to deal with flight issues after global IT outage

The impact of Friday’s global IT outage continued into the new week.

Travelers from Connecticut and all over the world are still dealing with compounding flight chaos.

While getting stuck in Mexico and extending your vacation may sound lovely, it’s been a headache for a couple from Cromwell.

Zachary Giblin's and Brianna Longo's flight home was canceled Saturday, and they say they aren’t able to get out of the country until Tuesday.

That’s a three-night delay.

It’s caused them to miss work, they have a suitcase of dirty clothes, and it's costing money they didn’t plan on spending.

“I was very stressed. It is very hectic in the airport. A lot of things going on. I was more stressed because my mom’s watching my dog and I felt bad, so we had to find a dog sitter for a couple days and the worst part is she ran out of dog food, so I had to order her more dog food,” said Zachary Giblin.

“I work in surgery, so I had to reschedule surgeries, reschedule patients. It’s just a very big inconvenience,” said his girlfriend, Brianna Longo. “We woke up today and there are over 700 Delta flights already canceled for today, so it kind of makes us a little worried are we going to be okay tomorrow.”

A viewer from Avon sent us this picture of Delta cancellations at Atlanta's airport Saturday night.

He was stranded in Atlanta for more than 28 hours, missed his cousin's wedding in California, and eventually made his way back to Boston.

He had to find a ride to where his car was parked at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

NBC Connecticut sports anchor Gabrielle Lucivero had her own troubles as she made her way to Paris to cover the 2024 Olympics.

Her Sunday flight departure was changed to Tuesday -- a date way too late for her planned reporting schedule.

She spent hours on the phone Sunday trying to find another flight.

Thankfully she found another one, but as you can imagine for fans or reporters flying to the games, or folks getting to important life events weddings, funerals, and already expensive vacations, the cancellations are costing them not just money, but time and patience too.

If your flight was canceled, you are entitled to a full refund back to your original form of payment, even for nonrefundable tickets.

This is if you don’t take a rebooking.

What about reimbursements for stranded travelers’ meals or hotels?

This weekend, Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Transportation told CNBC that his department has reminded airlines that the delays were within the airlines’ control and is pressuring carriers to cover these costs.

But there’s currently no law in the United States mandating these repayments, so travelers are at the mercy of specific airline policies.

Here’s the US DOT’s cancellation and delay dashboard, which details what airlines say they are committed to providing for controllable cancellations.

So whatever your situation, save your receipts and reach out to your airline.

There are rules in place for flights to, from, or within the European Union based on the length of delays.

FlyersRights.org explains them in detail and provides other useful information for consumers on its website.

And if you’re flying this week, check the status of your flight before you head to the airport.