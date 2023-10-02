Federal student loan repayments resume after 3-year pause

Federal student loan payments are back.

The payment may come as a punch in the gut for folks who have been used to pocketing that cash since the payment pause in March 2020.

For some borrowers, this may be their first time actually having to make a student loan payment.

For others, it’s back to the basics.

Experts urge folks to be proactive and look at your budget and make a plan for moving forward.

Bankrate says the average student loan is about $400 a month, so that’s quite a chunk of some household’s budgets.

Do research to see if there are relief plans available to you, like the SAVE repayment plan.

“The more proactive you are about this, the sooner you start trying to figure out how to get on an income-driven repayment plan, the better off you’re going to be. Do not wait,” said Jacob Channel, a student loan expert with LendingTree.

Also, there’s a good chance your loan servicer may have changed since 2020.

So, next on your to-do list, visit studentaid.gov, go to your account dashboard, and click on “my loan servicer.”

Make sure all your contact details are current.

Experts suggest setting up an auto deposit from your bank account so you don’t forget to make payments.

“There are a lot of borrowers who were already struggling to pay other debt, their mortgages, credit cards, auto loans, and are at risk of being delinquent on their student loans as we’re really concerned this is going to get worse as payments resume,” said Lorelei Salas, with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is keeping an eye on servicers to make sure consumers are getting the assistance they need.

As payments ramp up, they are hearing about long hold times, among other complaints.

It asks borrowers to send any complaints its way, and of course, you can always turn to NBC CT Responds too.