Free Filing Help for Some as Tax Deadline Nears

Time is ticking down to file your taxes. The deadline to file this year is April 18.

There is free help out there for those who qualify.

Volunteers with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, better known as VITA, ask you don’t wait until the last minute to reach out to them for help.

The VITA program is designed for people who make $60,000 or less and are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Their volunteers are trained directly through the IRS and Connecticut Association for Human Services (CAHS).

And, they say even if you have the most basic tax refund, VITA will save you money from not having to pay to file.

“Not only are we going to save you that money upfront, but these folks are trained to understand all the tax credits that are out there and how to maximize your refund,” said Nick Brundage, CAHS VITA program coordinator.

To find a VITA site near you, call 211. A representative will help you set up an appointment at a local site and let you know what you need to bring.

Brundage says they’re really busy at the start of tax filing season and then in crunch time, so March is a great time to check this off your to-do list.

AARP also has a free-of-charge tax help program. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide focuses on taxpayers who are over 50 years old or have a low to moderate income.