Frontier settlement means customers could be owed some money

Frontier customers could soon be owed some cash.

On Tuesday, the Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) said a settlement with the communications company has been approved after Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) found Frontier repeatedly failed to meet the state’s quality of service standards.

As part of the settlement, customers impacted by a missed appointment as far back as Jan. 1, 2023 must receive a minimum $70 credit.

Customers who experienced service outages of 48 hours or more since that date should get a $10 daily credit.

These mandated credits will continue through 207.

Consumer advocates hope this incentivizes frontier to comply with standards moving forward.

“Consumers across the state pay top dollar for the critical services Frontier provides, but when Frontier fails to live up to their end of the bargain, they have a debt to pay to their customers,” Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman said.

“This settlement agreement will directly help those harmed by these failures and discourage future lapses. Not only will affected customers receive both retrospective and prospective bill credits, but my office preserved and expanded upon critical reporting standards Frontier tried to erase from Connecticut regulation," she continued.

NBC CT Responds reached out to Frontier for a comment but has not yet heard back.

In a press release released Tuesday, OCC said consumers can read more information about the settlement agreement here and here.

And it says PURA’s approval, issued Tuesday, can be found here.