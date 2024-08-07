Frustrated by more expensive energy bills? Ways to help lower costs

NBC CT Responds has heard from many viewers, frustrated by their more expensive energy bills.

NBC CT Chief Investigator Len Besthoff breaks down why this happened in his report.

He and NBC CT Responds have heard from many upset consumers, so our consumer team looked into what billpayers can do about it.

The Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel says people can get involved in the state regulatory and legislative process to push for change.

“The recent increase in electric rates reflects the complexities of the changes in our energy markets, the need to make critical updates in our energy infrastructure, and lasting effects of the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic,” said Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman.

“Right now, we’re urging customers to focus on energy conservation efforts in order to lower their electric bills and to get involved in state regulatory and legislative processes where key discussions about grid reliability and utility affordability are occurring – individual ratepayer comments can and do make a difference. Please contact the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel to get engaged,” she said.

The public benefits charge is tied to usage, so the less energy you use, the better.

So, if you can stay cool with a fan over AC, you’ll save.

Office of Consumer Counsel says every degree you raise or lower your thermostat could impact energy costs by 3%.

Other ways to save include running full loads of your wash, using energy-efficient light bulbs, and keeping furnaces and ducts clean.

NBC CT Responds reached out to the Office of the Attorney General about the complaints we’re hearing from consumers.

A spokesperson sent this statement, “The best place to submit complaints about utility bills is with PURA. Even though our office has intervened on behalf of consumers at each and every rate case before PURA and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission - successfully arguing numerous times for reduced rate increases - we still pay far too much for our energy in Connecticut. We know how much the cost of energy impacts family budgets, and consumers have a right to be angry with these increases.”

David Zell is still cleaning up trees that fell on his home after the microburst that made its mark in Simsbury last week.

The damage and loss of power was a secondary slap in the face for Zell.

He had written to NBC CT Responds last week before the storm.

He was shocked by the increased cost of his latest electric bill, “The charge for the public benefits part of our bill went from 6% of the total bill to 26%.”

That’s $18 to $96.

A similar sticker shock for Carolyn Pontano of Danbury when she opened her bill, “I lost my mind over it.”

She’s already concerned about the public benefits impact on future winter bills, “I don’t know how families are going to be able to afford to pay for this. Are people going to have to choose between their medication and paying their electric bill?”

Despite her frustration, Pontano’s doing something to help with the price of her bill.

She’s a savvy consumer who shops around for cheaper third-party supplier rates.

To do that, go to https://energizect.com.

Click on “Rate Board” in the upper right corner.

Then click “Compare Energy Supplier Rates” or “View Rate Board.”

A pop-up will ask you if you are an Eversource or United Illuminated business or residential customer (click which type of customer you are).

It’s important you click on the correct option to get the rates that are eligible to you.

Now you’ll see your standard service rate and then the offers listed from lowest price to most costly.

Compare prices and see what best suits you.

As you investigate offers, PURA reminds customers that even if you choose a contract with a third-party electric supplier that has a specified timeframe the company is not allowed to charge a cancellation or termination fee for a residential customer.

This means residential customers can change their electric supplier often to continue to get the best price, but NBC CT Responds reminds consumers that it does take some time to transfer to another supplier based on your next meter read date.

Click “Enroll Now” when you decide the best option for you. It will bring you to the third-party supplier’s website.

There you’ll have to enroll and provide them with some of your electric account information that is listed on your latest bill.

Click here to view a PURA video that shows the process of switching energy suppliers.