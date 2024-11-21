Harborside Inn guests stuck in insurance claim stalemate a year after fire

It was a fire that sparked a state of emergency on Block Island.

In August 2023, the historic Harborside Inn burned to the ground.

One year later, the aftermath of the flames forced a local couple to reach out to NBC CT Responds for help.

Dan and Nancy Collins, of Cheshire, were among the last guests to stay at the Harborside Inn.

“We had a great day on the island,” Dan said. Until - “Fire alarm goes off just shy of 10:30 p.m.”

He told his wife to grab whatever she could off the nightstand, and they escaped.

“There was a good amount of smoke in the hallway. And so I looked to the left and it kind of seemed like it was heavier that way and I said ‘Okay hun, we’re going this way,'" he said.

Thankfully he, his wife, and the other guests got out safely.

“One of the most uneasy feelings I think I’ve experienced. Knowing what was in that room and the potential to retrieve it at some later date, no, gone,” Collins said.

While the flames destroyed their stuff in seconds, their insurance claim is moving at a much slower pace.

When we met with Collins in September, he hadn’t heard from the Greater New York Insurance Company since June.

“We’ve done all that we’ve been asked, and I just feel we’re at the point now where we really want to put this in the rearview mirror,” Collins said.

The Collins were told to submit a claim to the restaurant’s insurance company since the Harbor Grill was blamed for the fire.

So, they put together a list of what they lost in the flames -- from jewelry, clothes, a cellphone, toiletries, luggage, and more.

The Collins believe the cost of items they lost totaled more than $9,000.

“We’re not looking for something for nothing, so please,” Collins said.

After NBC CT Responds reached out to the insurance company, the couple got a response.

They were presented with a $4,800 settlement offer.

Greater New York Insurance Company has no comment.

“Been my experience where insurance companies are taking premiums payments, but hey, when it’s time to pay out a claim, phew wow it gets a little slow,” Collins said.

Collins was happy we could help, but he wasn’t thrilled the value of his items was depreciated.

You may have noticed that his settlement was substantially less than the estimated value of his items because of depreciation factored in by the insurance company.

Collins wasn’t thrilled about this.

The Insurance Information Institute said travelers can consider buying baggage and personal effects coverage for additional protection, especially while traveling with expensive items like jewelry and electronics.

III said this can be purchased from a travel insurer.

While the restaurant’s insurer covered the guests’ items in this situation, a standard home, condo or renters insurance policy typically covers personal items damaged, lost or stolen while traveling.

Before you take a trip, III said it’s always beneficial to speak with an insurance agent to understand the fine print of your policy or to determine how much coverage you may need, especially before taking an overseas trip.