How CT fans and businesses can benefit from the FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is expected to bring two million visitors and more than $1.1 billion in economic impact to New England.

The “Boston 2026 Host Committee” and “Meet Boston” released this data Wednesday, marking one year until the first match of the tournament kicks off.

The new projection predicts the matches in Boston will create more than 5,000 jobs, and more than $60 million of tax revenue throughout the region.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will be hosting seven matches, including a quarterfinal game.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set to host eight matches, including the championship game.

Danny Navarro, known on social media as @travelfutbolfan, said past World Cups have been like Disney World, all the fun and games in one relatively close location.

But this will be a continental event with games played out all across North America.

And lucky for fans in Connecticut, we’re smack dab in the middle of some of the action.

“Everyone wants to stay in New York, right? Right? New York City, Manhattan and everything. But when [attendees] are going to see those hotel prices be at the $400, $500, $600 range, they will be like, 'Well, my budget is on the $100, $200, $300 level, so I have to look elsewhere,'” Navarro said.

He said Connecticut can take advantage of it, "by providing affordable rates on their hotels and other activities that Connecticut can offer to fans, so they can say, ‘Well maybe I’ll go just one day in New York and spend some extra days in Connecticut. Why not?’”

There hasn’t been an economic analysis about how the World Cup could impact Connecticut specifically, but a spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont said he hopes soccer fans will dine locally to watch matches, purchase gear from Connecticut businesses, and perhaps get inspired to go to a Hartford Athletic game, too.

Want to go to a World Cup match?

Navarro gained lots of followers on his social media accounts after traveling to the Qatar games using points and miles, which he said covered three-quarters of his travel costs and a trip of a lifetime.

Now he shares his tips for fans. While tickets aren’t for sale yet, he suggests potential attendees start saving.

“Financially speaking, are you saving up enough money? Do you have the opportunity to be collecting travel points and miles?” he asked. “Can you take advantage of financial resources that are out there for consumers to be able to save yourself some money? Because the closer we get to this tournament, we are going to see prices increase significantly."