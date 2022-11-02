How to Submit a Complaint to NBC CT Responds

It you think you’re hearing more and more from our NBC CT Responds team, you’re right.

Since 2016 we’ve always had a producer investigating your consumer problems, but once again, we have a reporter looking into your concerns full time.

NBC CT Responds consumer reporter Caitlin Burchill is a familiar face and someone invested in Connecticut.

Do you have a consumer complaint? Have you tried to communicate directly with the institution or entity to resolve your conflict? If you’re still hearing crickets, then you can submit a complaint to NBC CT Responds.

Speak Spanish? You can submit your tip to our sister station's team, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Responde.

Provide your name, contact information, and a detailed description of your problem.

Better yet, give us a a timeline of your situation from start to finish, including who you’ve reached out to and who you’ve heard from throughout the issue.

Let us know a specific resolution you’re seeking.

Then, the more copies of documentation you can provide us the better, like receipts, invoices, contracts, emails, you name it.

Our NBC CT Responds consumer investigative producer will be in touch.

You can also submit your complaint through our NBC CT app too.

We can’t guarantee results and there are some cases we cannot take on such as criminal, family court issues, or pending court cases, but no matter what, we promise to respond to every complaint we receive.

There are NBC and Telemundo teams around the country doing this same kind of work, so we have a network of investigators looking into consumer trends and problems.