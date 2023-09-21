‘It's hard': Renters are struggling to find housing at affordable prices

The housing supply is low, keeping more people renting who want to buy a new home. That’s one of the many factors impacting other renters on a tight budget looking for a place to live.

Housing advocates are hearing frustrated stories from folks looking for affordable places to live over and over again.

Like that of 66-year-old Candelaria Gonzalez of Waterbury, “Me sentí bien triste,” she told NBC CT Responds in Spanish.

Her son, Orlando, translated, “She’s very sad, very sad.”

Gonzalez has rented an apartment in Waterbury for 23 years. It’s where she’s made a home after moving from the Dominican Republic and where she raised her sons and hoped to entertain her grandkids.

“She’s visibly impaired, the language, not being able to defend herself in English really is hard, too, but to see that it’s very heartbreaking because all this time I thought she was set up, she was good. Turns out all of that can be taken away from you,” Orlando said.

But this summer, he and his mother tell us that her landlord decided not to renew her lease to rent the apartment out to a bigger family to make more money.

The management company said the landlord has let her live in the three-bedroom apartment on a one-bedroom subsidy for years, but with expenses, they’ve decided it’s time to rent it out for a three-bedroom price.

Her son told us, “I get the situation. I get the housing market right now in Waterbury is really, really hard, but I don’t think that something like that would have happened to someone who has been loyal and consistent for over 20 years.”

The Gonzalez family reached out to NBC CT Responds to share their story as their matriarch searches for a new home at a price she can afford.

“Mil doscientos, mil trescientos…,” said Candelaria, listing the rent prices she’s seeing in the area. $1,200 and higher.

The price of rent she’s seeing in the city is higher than the $1,150 Section 8 housing voucher she says she gets.

“That's the heartbreaking part about it is, you know, someone to have, to know that they've been there for 23 years, and now they have to leave,” said Dana Serra of the Waterbury Housing Authority.

Serra has seen a lot working for Waterbury Housing Authority for almost three decades and said this housing market is outrageous.

“We don't have a lot of housing stock. Since COVID, landlords are increasing their rents. And I believe that you know, the market is not meeting what the rents that they're asking,” Serra said.

And even with a recent increase in fair market value for Section 8 vouchers, Serra said it will only increase her client's assistance by about $90 a month.

“It's affordable for a reason, you know, what I mean? That's why it's called affordable housing. It's, it's not for, you know, for landlords to make millions and millions of dollars, unfortunately,” she said.

Sarah Fox, the CEO of CT Coalition to End Homelessness, said the housing costs and shortage are leading to an unprecedented rise in homelessness across our state.

“That’s why on roadways tonight we will have elderly people sleeping in their cars and they’re people who worked their entire life and they will be sleeping in their cars. To think of someone's grandparents, neighbors and this is the situation we’re in today,” Fox said.

She hopes Senator Richard Blumenthal’s call for millions of dollars of more federal funding will be approved.

“We need a massive increase in funding to meet this perfect storm in CT,” Blumenthal said.

The perfect storm of our current housing market is leaving families like the Gonzalez’ scrambling and stressed.

“No puedo dormir,” said Candelaria Gonzalez, which translates into “I am not able to sleep.”

Her son reiterated her stress, saying she has “loss of appetite, loss of sleep when all of this is bearing down on you, it’s hard.”

The Connecticut nonprofit Partnership for Strong Communities is pushing for more affordable housing. It says about a third of Connecticut households rent their homes, which is over 470,000 households.

About half of these renters spend more than what is considered affordable: 30% of their income on housing costs.

And about half of those folks are spending more than half of their income on housing costs, that’s more than 116,000 households in our state.

And even if you get a federal housing voucher for help, like Candelaria, its value isn’t keeping up with the times.

The Partnership for Strong Communities and other housing advocates are pushing for an expansion of the state’s rental assistance program.

Right now, out of all the households eligible for a federal voucher, it said only 25% receive one because there aren’t enough to go around. Currently, Waterbury Housing Authority said it has an 800-person waitlist.