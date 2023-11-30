‘It's maddening': Torrington woman pressing bank to pay her after certificates of deposit discovery

Marion Skoczylas and her husband recently stumbled upon what could be quite the windfall.

They found legal documentation for two certificates of deposit from 1981 from what was CBT, the Connecticut Bank and Trust Company.

“We just got them way back and just discovered these in the safe and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Skoczylas said.

The couple paid $2,010.77 total for them back then.

“I don’t remember getting them. That’s a long time ago,” she said.

But when Skoczylas went to turn them in last year, she was turned away.

Noreen Palladino Cullen, former CBT bank compliance officer, believes they could be worth more than $30,000 total now.

“This is a legal document. These are certificates of deposit and in fact, I know the woman who originally signed them as a representative of a bank. We were vice presidents together,” said Cullen.

We’ve done stories with Cullen before.

For the past decade, she’s helped hundreds of former CBT bank employees secure more than $5 million of their long-lost pensions.

She does it from the goodness of her heart and doesn’t get paid.

Finding the pension is a difficult process to navigate because CBT has changed hands and names multiple times over the years.

And adding to the changes during that time -- paper filing systems moved to digitization. Cullen says she saw things fall through the cracks during mergers.

“That happens. I don’t think there’s a single merger where there isn’t something that falls out. It’s very, it’s a mishmash,” said Cullen.

And that’s where we get back to Skoczylas’ story.

Cullen believes Bank of America currently holds the assets and liabilities of what was once CBT, so Bank of America would be responsible to pay Skoczylas for the CD and interest earned.

In a letter to Skocyzlas, Bank of America writes that through mergers, it "may have acquired certain assets from Connecticut Bank and Trust; however, we do not have records reflecting which specific accounts were acquired.”

A spokesperson for Bank of America issued a statement to NBC CT Responds:

"Using the information provided, we conducted a comprehensive search of our available records for the certificate of deposit. We were unable to find any record confirming that Bank of America has or had the CD. While we regret that we are unable to provide specific information on the status of the account, we do not retain account records indefinitely."

“When they roll forward into the new bank in the merger, they don’t say, 'well you don’t have to pay the loans anymore.' Well, this money has been loaned to the bank and the succeeding banks had use of Marion’s money all of these years. Now she wants the money back. That’s what the contract says. She gets it back when she makes her claim,” said Cullen.

The bank suggested that perhaps Skocyzlas was already paid for her CD.

In a letter to her, Bank of America writes, “these days, CDs may be redeemed without presenting the physical certificates.”

Skocyzlas is adamant she didn’t do so.

“No one has record of this,” said Skoczylas. “They just do not have any documentation on this.”

Bank of America has also suggested her money may be in a state’s Unclaimed Property Fund.

But there’s no money that’s waiting in a fund for Skocyzlas that we could find.

“It’s absolutely maddening because it’s an issue of justice. It’s an issue of justice,” said Cullen, who has helped a consumer in a similar situation before but with a different bank.

That person eventually got paid for their decades-old CD discovery.

“Marion is not trying to get anything she’s not owed. It’s her money and she wants it paid out now as the contract says it will do,” she said.

“We’re not going to let them forget about this,” said Skocyzlas.

The duo continues to fight for the funds.

They’re thinking of taking Skocyzlas’ case to court.