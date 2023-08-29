Looking ahead to Labor Day? Tips for busy travel weekend

Just when many families start getting into a back-to-school routine, there’s a quick break.

AAA is warning travelers that it expects Labor Day weekend travel to be busier this year than last.

That’s on the road, in the skies, and on the water too.

AAA booking data says flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruise numbers are up this Labor Day weekend.

The company says international booking numbers are up a whopping 44 percent.

Gas prices have been creeping up since mid-July, but they are not expected to deter folks from hitting the road.

Plus, the price per gallon is still slightly cheaper than the same holiday weekend last year in Connecticut, according to AAA.

A big concern for folks is Hurricane Idalia.

AAA experts don’t expect landfall to impact gas prices in our region, perhaps in Florida, but if you have a flight planned make sure to be prepared for changes.

“If you are planning to go by air anywhere, I would have your phone's notifications on and be paying attention because you don't know where the where your plane is coming from. And you may be going from one city to the next, but you're expecting a flight that's coming from, say, Miami or Orlando. It could be delayed or canceled, so I would definitely be paying attention,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

Most people travel by car over Labor Day weekend.

The company INRIX tracks transportation data and insights.

It tells AAA that the worst time to travel is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, and Friday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

It says your best bet is off-peak hours early Thursday and Friday morning, after 6 p.m. Saturday, and after 7 p.m. Monday.