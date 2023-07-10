Looking for Amazon Prime Day deals? Watch out for potential scams

Amazon Prime Day is almost here. While "day" is in the event's name, it’s actually two days of deals and steals for Prime members starting at 3 a.m. on July 11.

Amazon says new deals will drop every 30 minutes, so to keep up you can go to your app to get deal alerts.

In a RetailMeNot survey, a lot of shoppers say they will be looking to do back-to-school shopping during Amazon Prime Day. But whatever you’re looking for, take a second and do some research before clicking any text, email or advertisement about an Amazon deal, or any deal this week.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are some of the many stores looking to attract shoppers to their sites with specials this week, too.

Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut wants you to be wary of bad actors taking advantage of shoppers’ excitement.

Director of Communications Kristen Johnson says while Amazon is a relatively safe place to shop, it’s also the most impersonated company online.

So, she says beware of fake emails, texts or ads on social media trying to get you to click on a deal that’s too good to be true. Instead, go to Amazon directly and see if it’s legit.

BBB CT warns that text message scams rose 31% in the last year, according to its data. Johnson says Connecticut residents who reported dealing with an online purchase scam to BBB CT on average lost more than $500 this past year.

The nonprofit advises folks to always pay with a credit card for better protection and to watch out for what’s called “typo-squatting.”

“Typo squatting is when a scammer will copy and paste a legitimate website, so you think you're on the real website. And if you look at the URL, it looks almost identical except for a letter is transposed, a 0 is in place of the o, a period is moved one character over, so if you don't look really closely, you think you're on the real website. You have to make sure if you're clicking on a link in an ad on social media that you are on a legitimate website,” Johnson said.

If you have an issue with your order, Johnson suggests that shoppers go back to their original purchase confirmation email to contact customer service or go directly to the site for contact information.

Don’t go to a search engine and search the “company’s name and customer service number.”

NBC CT Responds has shared stories of consumers who have done this before and a lot of times, they unknowingly click on a fake ad with a number to a fake customer service representative who finds a way to steal your hard-earned cash.

Johnson says also to expect scams in the days, weeks and months following Amazon Prime Day.

“A majority of those will come via text message. It'll be a message saying they're having trouble delivering your package. What we need to do is be proactive, you need to find out the name of the delivery service that that company is using to ship your package, write it down, keep track of the delivery companies you're expecting to get a package from," Johnson said.

As for money saving tips, experts say make a list and stick to it, so you stick to your budget and check out competitors deals, too.