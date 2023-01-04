Looking for ‘Fitter Me in 2023?': Understand Gym Contract Before Committing

Fitness always seems to be at the top of New Year’s resolutions lists.

If you plan on signing up for a gym, make sure you read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line or click accept to the terms online.

While consumer lawyer Daniel Blinn says your best bet is a month-to-month membership, that’s not always an option.

Blinn is a managing attorney at Consumer Law Group.

He says Connecticut limits the length of a health club contract to two years, but if that's the case, it's required to have a one-year option.

Let’s say you’re sold on the exercise program whatever the length, but what happens if you were to get hurt?

“Sometimes people want to get out of a contract because they get injured. And they do have the right to cancel the contract, but they might need to get proof from their doctor. They should check their contract to see what’s required,” Blinn said.

What if you move?

Blinn says if you relocate more than 25 miles from the gym, you have the right to cancel unless it has a different facility within 25 miles of your new address.

And if you regret your decision to sign-up?

“Consumers have a three-day right to cancel a health club contract, so if they have second thoughts a day or two afterward there’s time to cancel the deal. It’s important to look at your contract closely to find out what you have to do in order to cancel," he said.

The three-day right to cancel runs from the day the health club gives you a copy of the contract.

Blinn says you’re supposed to get a copy at the time of signing.

If you don’t have one, request one. And if you don't understand, ask questions or reach out to someone for help.