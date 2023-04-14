More Potential Legal Trouble for Company Selling Solar Panels in Connecticut

A company installing solar panels right here in Connecticut is now the target of a class action lawsuit.

This week, we’ve learned more than 20 people from around the country, including a Connecticut resident, filed the class action lawsuit against Vision Solar, a solar company operating in Connecticut and other states.

The company is based out of New Jersey, but has an office in Farmington.

Last month, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a lawsuit against the company, too, after he says his office heard 14 complaints from residents.

The lawsuit accuses the company of violating both the Home Improvement Act and Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The class action suit echoes the allegations of the attorney general.

The lawsuit claims Vision Solar took advantage of low income, elderly, and disabled homeowners, pressuring them into unaffordable loans for solar panels that were never activated or were installed without proper permits, among other allegations.

In the lawsuit, the Connecticut resident said a salesperson used high-pressure tactics with promises of thousands of dollars in tax credits, which he never received.

Vision Solar denied the attorney general's claims to NBC CT Responds in our original report.

When we asked about this class action lawsuit, the company sent us this statement:

“We are actively working on resolving every single past problem our customers have had with Vision Solar. Not discussed in this class action lawsuit is the fact that we have completed or have made significant progress on the majority of the projects associated with these customers indicated in the suit. We will continue to work with each of them, and anyone else, who files a claim until their projects are fully operational and they are satisfied or through their request for cancellation.”

The plaintiffs in this class action lawsuit are making claims for restitution and damages, among other things, for their alleged troubles.