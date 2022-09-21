M&T Bank, Attorney General's Office Checking in Daily After Consumer Frustrations

M&T Bank’s takeover of People’s United left a lot of customers feeling frustrated.

Starting Tuesday, we're told a local M&T Bank leader is communicating with a dedicated team within the attorney general's office daily to address consumer complaints.

This comes after a meeting between the two parties that happened Monday.

So far, a spokesperson from the AG’s office says they’ve received almost 100 consumer complaints, 17 of them coming in since Monday.

An M&T bank spokesperson says they were thankful for the meeting, and they have the same goal as the AG's office of serving customers.

Since the not-so-smooth transition after Labor Day Weekend, state leaders, like Attorney General William Tong, have been putting the pressure on M&T about their preparedness and its impact on customers.

Meanwhile, our state’s Department of Banking tells NBC Connecticut it has received about three dozen complaints. But it doesn’t have supervisory authority over M&T, as it’s chartered out of the state of New York.

It’s not just customers who have experienced headaches. We’ve learned the State Marshal Association of Connecticut sent a frustrated letter to M&T Bank about their experience serving bank-specific paperwork since the switchover.

In conversation with the union president Tuesday afternoon, it appears that issue is already in the process of getting resolved.

M&T tells NBC Connecticut they will address every individual issue as they come their way.

Last week, a spokesperson said wait times have decreased significantly. In a release last week, the bank said in a statement, “the vast majority of customers had a successful onboarding and log-in experience,” but they know “the experience for others has fallen short of our expectations” and they’re “not going to rest until every single customer is satisfied,” dedicating more support staff to branches in our state and extending customer service call hours.

But it’s not all bad - we’ve heard from a customer who has had M&T Bank before moving to Connecticut and now, of course, they’re thrilled to have local branches.

We’ll keep you posted on additional updates.