NBC CT Responds gets $132K+ back to consumers in 2024

A handful of cash.
In 2024, our team recouped $132,750.73 for viewers, a hefty increase from $99,961.24 in 2023.

And, our work continues in the new year!

If you have a consumer issue that you’ve tried to get a handle on, but you’re not making headway, click here to fill out NBC CT Respond’s consumer complaint form.

We promise to respond to every person who reaches out.

Since 2016, the NBC CT Responds team has helped viewers get $957,430.70 back into their pockets.

