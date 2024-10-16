NBC CT Responds helps Hartford woman when check sent to loved one gets lost

In a world of waiting on hold or hoping a bot can fix your consumer problem, NBC CT Responds is here to help.

A Hartford woman reached out after she paid almost $60 to overnight a hefty cashier’s check to a loved one, but it never arrived.

On a deadline, she then spent even more money to wire the cash.

UPS told her the lost check was under investigation, but that was it.

She wanted answers and some money back, so she reached out to NBC CT Responds.

“I have watched you guys for years and I know you guys have always helped others in the past and I was sitting in my car yesterday and I said, ‘Let me call NBC, maybe they can help me,’” said the woman, who asked not to be named in the story.

The package hasn’t been found, but since NBC CT Responds reached out, the viewer says UPS has sent her $100 to recoup her costs, and she’s thankful.

In a statement to NBC CT Responds, UPS says, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We apologized to the customer and have worked with her to resolve the issue.”

We were happy to be of assistance.

Since our station began our NBC CT Responds team in February of 2016, we’ve helped recoup more than $917,000 for viewers.

