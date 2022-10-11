NBC CT Responds Helps Sharon Couple Get Quick Landline Fix

There are some things in life that are worth waiting for, but this fix was not one of them.

A Sharon couple relies on their landline phone, but when it stopped working, they were told a fix was days away.

John and Shirley Perotti reached out to NBC CT Responds for help.

“As a consumer, you’re helpless. There’s nothing you can do,” said John Perotti, who says he called Frontier for help when he and his wife Shirley returned home to no dial tone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When Perotti couldn’t get the landline working using the company’s online guides, Frontier set him up with a specialist to come by and help, but the earliest appointment was almost two weeks away.

“I said, ‘Are you mistaken? October 5th? It’s September 23rd. It can’t possibly be October 5th.’"

Frustrated and concerned, the Perottis reached out to NBC CT Responds a couple of days later.

“We are aging gracefully, you know, we are in our mid-70s and we both have medical conditions,” said Perotti.

There is also very spotty cell service on their street.

NBC CT Responds Consumer Reporter Caitlin Burchill sent an email to Frontier on Sept. 27.

Just a couple of hours later, the Perottis had a surprise.

“It was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe it. I said to Shirley, ‘I got this text. Look at that,’ and literally the truck is backing in the driveway from Frontier,” Perotti said.

Frontier responded to Burchill to let her know it would send a tech out that afternoon, but did not respond for our additional requests for comment.

“We talked with NBC Connecticut and 'voila,' within two hours, the problem was resolved,” said Perotti.

NBC CT Responds was very happy to help but want to stress: we can’t just help anyone skip a line, but this case could have been serious and rose to the occasion for a swift resolution.

If you have a consumer issue or are having trouble accessing your hard-earned cash, submit a complaint here.