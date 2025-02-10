NBC CT Responds helps Somers consumer after paid bill sent to collections

Lisa Horan paid a $2,206 invoice for an emergency room visit last summer.

But imagine her surprise when she started being contacted by collections months later.

So, she reached out to NBC CT Responds for help.

Horan received emergency treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital in June.

The check for her $2,206 medical bill was cashed in October.

And yet in January, she started getting texts from a collection agency offering a limited-time 40% off deal if she paid her bill ASAP.

But Horan wasn’t taking the bait, she knew she paid.

“I can picture a semi-confused person getting this text and going 'Oh they’re offering me 40% off until February 18th, I better do it,'” she said.

Making this even more confusing. Horan’s cashed check had to be paid to NES Health.

Johnson Memorial Hospital had a staffing contract with the now-defunct company.

“When I got the second text last Friday from HCR collections, I spent a total of about four hours on the phone,” said Horan.

“Nobody that I’ve spoken with at Johnson knows how to reach this NES medical which is rather an alarming piece of news to me given that Johnson contracted with them for the doctor who provided these services,” she said.

When a nurse told Horan she was not the only patient in this situation, that’s when she decided to call NBC CT Responds for assistance.

When we reached out to Johnson Memorial Hospital, we were initially told the hospital stopped working with NES Health in November and all payments for services before then were due to NES Health.

But NBC CT Responds asked: doesn’t the hospital have guidance for patients in a predicament like this?

Sure enough, that did the trick.

Horan’s bill was cleared and this likely helps others.

The hospital tells us, "...we have been able to determine a process within our organization to assist these patients.”

Adding, it appreciates the difficulty patients may be experiencing with NES Health bills.

Horan said this is a “huge relief.”

She said, “I thank you. NBC news, but specifically [NBC CT Responds Reporter Caitlin Burchill] it’s been a pleasure working with you and feeling like you’re in my corner."

In a statement, the hospital said in part:

“Johnson Memorial Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care and a positive patient experience, and this commitment extends beyond the time patients are under our care.”

If you are receiving collection notices from a Johnson Memorial Hospital service for an NES Health bill that you know you paid, the hospital says patients should first call the phone number on their statement for NES Health or 833-507-7972.

The hospital says it could take up to five days to resolve any issues.

If patients aren’t able to “reach a satisfactory resolution with NES Health,” the hospital says they can call Trinity Health’s customer service department at 833-667-0003 “for assistance in contacting NES Health’s collections agency and in securing a reconciliation of account balances within that company’s former and current billing sites.”

We reached out to NES Health but never heard back.

Full Johnson Memorial Hospital statement:

Johnson Memorial Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care and a positive patient experience, and this commitment extends beyond the time patients are under our care.

We appreciate the difficulty some patients may be experiencing regarding bills from the now insolvent NES Health for services provided at Johnson prior to November 2024, and we have been able to determine a process within our organization to assist these patients.

We are happy to report that we have been able to secure relief for the patient at the center of the NBC-CT story with notification that her account has been credited for her previous payment.

We have also made arrangements to support other patients who may have billing issues with NES Health. Patients should first call the phone number on their statement for NES Health or 833-507-7972 but be advised that it may take up to five days to resolve any issues. If Johnson patients are not able to reach a satisfactory resolution with NES Health, they may call Trinity Health’s customer service department at 833-667-0003 for assistance in contacting NES Health’s collections agency and in securing a reconciliation of account balances within that company’s former and current billing sites.

It should be noted that NES Health was a staffing company that provided the services of physicians and advanced practice providers under contracts with Johnson and numerous other hospitals across the country. Despite the staffing company’s hasty and unforeseen dissolution last November, Johnson is committed to partnering with patients who need help in resolving billing issues with NES Health.