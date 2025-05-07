Need a garage door fix? What to watch out for as state investigates repair scams

If you need to get your garage door fixed, do your research.

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is now issuing that warning after receiving 23 consumer complaints since April of 2024.

Some consumers say there was poor workmanship, and others say they weren’t given a receipt.

The department’s warning message is similar to what our NBC CT Responds team shared in September after a Burlington woman experienced something similar.

Before you hire someone to repair your garage, DCP says you should do the following:

Hire a local company: ask people you trust for recommendations and read reviews on Better Business Bureau…

Compare costs: if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is

Be skeptical of companies that offer immediate or 24/7 service

Don’t fall for high-pressure tactics

Written contracts are required for home improvement projects in Connecticut, so if an individual or company refuses to provide or sign a contract before the start of the fix, don’t do business with them

Garage door services must have an active Home Improvement Contractor registration with DCP

This can be verified online.

In the case NBC CT Responds investigated in the fall, the name of the company a consumer allegedly hired was registered with DCP, but the address listed was for an orthodontist and urgent care with no connection to the company.

DCP says a registration with them does not mean it’s an endorsement of the company.

So, verify the address listed and go through all of these steps before you hire someone.

DCP is now requesting complaints or information from folks who believe a garage door service has scammed them since January 2024.

You can also email your complaint to: DCP.investigations@ct.gov.

Make sure you include the name of the company, contract details, names of those you dealt with, and the company's contact information.

In the NBC CT Responds investigation, the Burlington woman was overcharged.

Thankfully, NBC CT Responds helped get her some money back.

If you need help getting a handle on a consumer issue, submit your complaint here.