Need a vacation from your vacation? Watch out for Travel Deal Tuesday deals

There’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, but have you heard about Travel Deal Tuesday?

It’s Nov. 28 and you can expect to find discounts on flights, rental cars and places to stay.

Hayley Berg is the lead economist at Hopper, the travel booking app.

She said if you’re booking on Travel Deal Tuesday, you’ll find great deals for Christmas travel and 2024 trips, too, potentially deals for up to 80% off.

You don’t need to use a booking app or website to save money. You can go directly to the airline, hotel or rental car’s website and compare the prices they’re offering to the prices available on third-party booking platforms.

“We recommend that if you're thinking about vacations for 2024, aim to book on Travel Deal Tuesday to travel in January if possible. January is the cheapest month of the year to fly and to stay in hotels,” Berg said.

And if you don’t want to commit to a winter-time vacation, Berg said you may see some good steals for spring and summer.

She said to keep an eye on May or June trips. You can find the biggest deals by strategizing, for example, stack savings from Travel Deal Tuesday and traveling at off-peak times.

Before you book, make sure to read over the terms and conditions so there are no surprises in the event you need to change your plans.