New Britain mom shares success story after paying off $20K in debt

Credit card debt for Americans continues to climb and paying it off can feel like an uphill battle.
But it is possible, just ask a New Britain mom.
In the video, she shares with NBC CT Responds how nonprofit, Money Management International (MMI), helped her pay off more than $20,000 in debt in four years.
Here are some tips to tackle debt from Bankrate:
- Look for a 0% balance transfer card, which allows cardholders to focus on paying down the debt without paying a high interest rate for a limited time
- Set aside a portion of your discretionary budget to pay more than the minimum on your credit card each month
- Find a side hustle
- MMI says don’t be afraid to call your creditor
The nonprofit tells NBC CT Responds that about three of four of people who ask their creditor for a lower interest, typically get it.