New Britain mom shares success story after paying off $20K in debt

Credit card debt for Americans continues to climb and paying it off can feel like an uphill battle.

But it is possible, just ask a New Britain mom.

In the video, she shares with NBC CT Responds how nonprofit, Money Management International (MMI), helped her pay off more than $20,000 in debt in four years.

Here are some tips to tackle debt from Bankrate:

Look for a 0% balance transfer card, which allows cardholders to focus on paying down the debt without paying a high interest rate for a limited time

Set aside a portion of your discretionary budget to pay more than the minimum on your credit card each month

Find a side hustle

MMI says don’t be afraid to call your creditor

The nonprofit tells NBC CT Responds that about three of four of people who ask their creditor for a lower interest, typically get it.