hurricane ian

Pause, Do Research Before Donating to Hurricane Ian Relief

By Caitlin Burchill

Debris litters a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida on Sept. 29, 2022.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

We all want our hard-earned money to go into the hands of the right people, especially after seeing the images of struggle and devastation from Hurricane Ian’s impact.

The Better Business Bureau’s “Wise Giving Alliance” monitors American charities.

Their experts suggest these five tips:

  1. Is the charity’s appeal clear? Do they clearly identify where your money will go and who will benefit? Make sure it does.
  2. On that note, does the charity already have an “on-the ground” presence in the impacted area? If so, they’ll already have skilled operations and staff in place to deliver help more quickly.
  3. Is the charity an experienced relief organization?
  4. If you’re considering crowdfunding, do you know if the site has taken measures to vet the person leading the charge?
  5. BBB has a list of organizations that met their 20 charity accountability standards.
Drone footage taken before and after Hurricane Ian slammed into Punta Gorda, Florida, on Wednesday reveals the devastating levels of flooding and destruction left by the storm.

Two other quick tips: be aware if a charity says 100% of your cash will assist relief victims. Administrative and fundraising costs usually do exist.

Right now, Florida leaders are stressing it’s more helpful to give money rather than goods.

Giving items can cause logistic headaches instead of swifter relief.

