Shopping on Cyber Monday? Make Sure to Think Before You Click

It’s the Monday after Thanksgiving.

That means it is Cyber Monday: a day to cash in on holiday shopping sales online.

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is no longer a single-day event to get a great deal online.

Retailers tend to be extending their deals and steals for longer periods of time.

But while it’s easy to surf and shop from your couch, experts tell NBC CT Responds you want you to be cautious of what you click.

“Definitely be careful. There are some scams out there. You might receive some emails that look like your favorite retailers saying that you've won a gift card that you just have to activate it or there's a promo code and you need to click through to a link to get that promo code. Always be wary of those,” warned Kristen McGrath, a Blackfriday.com shopping expert. “Go straight to a reputable site to get those promo codes or go straight to the retailers themselves. And just so you know, watch out and think twice before you click on any links in an email.”

Better Business Bureau of Connecticut says a majority of the scams reported to them are from online interactions.

BBB says be wary of lookalike websites and false advertisements too.

And when online shopping, BBB warns to never make purchases with prepaid debit cards or wire money.

The agency urges shoppers use a credit card, which offers more protection than a debit card.